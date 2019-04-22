Allbirds imposes a carbon tax on itself

Retail News
Allbirds imposes a carbon tax on itselfFast Company 04/22/2019
Since its founding, the sneaker brand, Allbirds, has emphasized using renewable materials such as wool and other items in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. After a self-assessment, however, the company realized that it was unable to get to a carbon neutral position. That’s when the company made the decision to launch a carbon tax on itself by planting trees and investing in clean energy projects to offset its negative impact on the environment.