Allbirds cofounder says Amazon’s knockoff shoe is bad for the environment

Allbirds cofounder says Amazon’s knockoff shoe is bad for the environmentCNN 11/19/2019
Joey Zwillinger, co-founder of Allbirds, said that a private label shoe made for Amazon.com may be undercutting his company’s sustainability efforts. “The thing that was frustrating … is that we open source all the materials,” Mr. Zwillinger said. “If they wanted to use the materials and copy our sustainability, they had all the right to do so. We gave that away.”
