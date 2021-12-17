All food shortages are local this holiday season

Retail News

AL.com

You may have heard that cream cheese and champagne are in short supply this holiday season nationwide, but ask regional store managers what items they’re having the most trouble keeping in stock and a picture emerges of localized tastes and traditions. At Marino’s Market in Birmingham, AL, customers are most concerned about the current scarcity of chitlins. Management reports that seasonings, creamers and pie shells are also hard to keep in stock. Customers who frequent Publix, which services the Southeast, appear to be into baking as the chain has been force to limit the sale of coconut flakes, dairy whipping cream, half & half creamers, frozen pie shells, and canola, vegetable and corn oil.