Alibaba posts lowest Singles Day sales gain so far

Alibaba posts lowest Singles Day sales gain so farReuters/Fox Business 11/12/2021
Alibaba posted an 8.5 percent year-over-year gain during its Singles Day event, marking it the first time since the start of the promotion that performance gains came in under double digits. Regulatory tightening by the Chinese government forced Alibaba to low-key its marketing for the event compared to past years.
