Retail News

Alexa owners find it’s not so easy to delete their data

CNET 05/10/2019

After the high-profile story broke detailing how Alexa inadvertently sent a family’s private conversation to a random user, many owners of Amazon voice-activated products are looking for ways to purge their personal data from Amazon’s servers. While the company makes it fairly quick for users to delete their voice recordings by using a function on the Amazon Echo app, the company says it stores anonymized text transcripts for up to two years in order to improve its customer insights and machine learning.

