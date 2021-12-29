Retail News
Alexa falls prey to misinformation, endangering 10-year oldBBC News 12/28/2021
Kristin Livdahl and her daughter were trying some physical education challenges they had found on YouTube when they decided to ask Alexa for more activities. Amazon’s AI-powered agent answered, “Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.” Apparently, Alexa got the (bad) idea on the internet. (What are the chances?) The “penny challenge” was apparently a prank that had grown popular on TikTok. Amazon said it corrected the error as soon as it learned of the problem.
