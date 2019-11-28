Aldi has the cheapest feasts for Thanksgiving

Retail News

Bloomberg

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is 2.3 percent less expensive this year than it was in 2018, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Aldi’s prices went up 3.9 percent this year versus last, but the limited-assortment grocery chain still had the lowest price on like items for the holiday at $37.24. Next in line was Sam’s Club at $48.34 and Costco at $48.62.