Albertsons to bundle online orders from other stores in test program

Albertsons has become the first U.S. grocery retailer to participate in a pilot of DoubleDash, a new delivery program that allows customers to combine orders from other restaurants and retailers with the one placed with the supermarket giant. “There’s no chance every customer on the planet is going to buy all of their food in one place for the rest of time,” said Chris Rupp, Albertsons chief customer and digital officer, at Groceryshop. “So there’s room for lots and lots of players in this category, and we just want to help our customers get done the job they want to get done.”