Albertsons CEO says consumer spending is strong in face of rising prices

Albertsons CEO says consumer spending is strong in face of rising pricesCNBC 06/17/2021
Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran said that his company has yet to see consumers affected in a substantial way by rising prices. “I don’t know where it’s going to go over the next few months. … It could go a little bit higher, but again, we have a strong consumer,” he said. Mr. Sankaran said Albertsons has plans in place to absorb higher costs. “But we’re far away from that, in my opinion.”
