Albertsons 1Q sales fall on tough pandemic-fueled comps

Retail News
Albertsons 1Q sales fall on tough pandemic-fueled compsSupermarket News 07/30/2021
Albertsons’s first quarter same-store sales were down 10 percent as it went up against tough year-over-year comparative numbers related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The grocery giant did report gains on a two-year comparative basis as store and online sales remained strong. Albertsons continues to expand services such as its Drive Up & Go curbside pickup program.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!