Alabama ‘going full guns’ in response to talk of new legislation

As has been the pattern in recent years, when highly publicized mass shootings prompt calls for stricter gun regulations, gun sales boom, as evident in the heightened activity at gun shops in Alabama. “I think [Biden’s statement] is causing a surge in sales again, just like it did under the Obama administration,” said Randall Murphree of Murphree’s Gun Shop in Oneonta, AL. “It always causes panic and people start buying again.”