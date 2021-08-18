AI and robots to lead a new productivity boom

Retail News
AI and robots to lead a new productivity boomThe Washington Post 08/18/2021
The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and robotic technology by U.S. businesses combined with increased investments by the federal government are expected to drive a new era of increased productivity. American worker productivity grew 4.3 percent in the first quarter, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Second quarter productivity, which slowed to 2.3 percent growth, was still well above the 1.2 percent gain made in the decade following the Great Recession.
Discussions
