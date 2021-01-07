Ahold Delhaize using ‘exosuits’ to reduce workplace injuries

Retail News

ADUSA Supply Chain, Ahold Delhaize USA’s distribution and logistics unit, is scaling up the use of “exosuits” to help assist workers in lifting heavy objects as part of their jobs. The grocery retailer has tested the wearable robotics device over the past year and made the decision to expand its use after finding it reduced the strain on associates’ backs by between 30 and 40 percent.