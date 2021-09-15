Ahold Delhaize history of digital tech investments pay off

Retail News
Ahold Delhaize history of digital tech investments pay offFortune 09/13/2021
Ahold Delhaize, which operates Food Lion, Fresh Direct, Giant, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, has a long history in the digital grocer space, starting with its acquisition of Peapod 21 years ago. The grocery powerhouse is emphasizing micro-fulfillment centers and opening smaller stores in urban areas in an effort to meet consumers how and where they shop.
