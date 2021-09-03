Ahold Delhaize focused on growing online as percentage of total sales

Retail News
Ahold Delhaize focused on growing online as percentage of total salesThe Wall Street Journal 03/09/2021
Ahold Delhaize plans to increase its investments in driving online sales after it saw revenues jump more than 100 percent in the U.S. last year. “We doubled our investments in omnichannel in 2020, and we will do that again in 2021,” said Natalie Knight, chief financial officer for the grocery giant.
Discussions
