Aggregators to buy up more third-party sellers on Amazon

More than 1,000 third-party sellers on Amazon.com’s marketplace will be acquired by aggregators over the next year, according to a forecast by Fortunet. “Most aggregators didn’t exist before 2020, and further, they only raised capital over the past 12 months. That capital is only getting deployed now. There will be more acquisitions next year compared to 2021, Juozas Kaziukėnas, CEO of Marketplace Pulse, the firm that worked with Fortunet on the survey.