Retail News

News & Record

It seems that Publix has been moving swiftly as it expands its market area north from Florida, but management reportedly took 30 months deliberating the site of its 10th distribution center and warehouse on about 350 acres east of Greensboro, NC. The retailers is investing $300 million in the first phase of construction and is promising to bring upwards of 1,000 new jobs to the area.