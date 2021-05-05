ADP jobs report shows April’s job gains were biggest in seven months

Retail News

Reuters

Private payrolls in the U.S. rose by 742,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. ADP’s numbers for March were also revised upward to 565,000 jobs, compared to the initial report of 517,000. “The job market is picking up steam in the spring as consumers are more comfortable going out given vaccinations and stimulus checks,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.