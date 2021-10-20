Adobe forecasts record holiday online spending despite out-of-stocks

Retail News
Adobe forecasts record holiday online spending despite out-of-stocksReuters 10/20/2021
U.S. online sales are expected to grow 10 percent in November and December, on top of last year’s 33 percent increase, according to the Adobe Analytics. The company’s forecast is based on the projection that consumers will continue to follow shopping habits adopted since the pandemic began and in spite of limited inventory on many popular products due to demand that has overwhelmed parts of the supply chain.
Discussions
