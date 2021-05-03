Activist investors says Kohl’s is the ‘best of worst’ in retail

Retail News
Activist investors says Kohl’s is the ‘best of worst’ in retailCNBC 03/05/2021
A group of activist investors looking to take control of Kohl’s board and its direction going forward are not impressed by the chain’s better-than-expected fourth quarter performance. In a letter to fellow shareholders, the group said Kohl’s leadership “seems to be content performing just slightly better than the worst companies in retail.”
Discussions
