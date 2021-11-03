Activist investors lower demand for board seats from nine to five

Retail News
Activist investors lower demand for board seats from nine to fiveMarketWatch 03/11/2021
Activist investors who are looking to shake up Kohl’s business have lowered their previous demand for nine seats on the company’s board to five. The group issued a statement saying its “campaign is to construct the strongest possible Board with directors who possess relevant retail, capital allocation, strategy and corporate governance expertise — and who will also serve as strong advocates for shareholders.” Kohl’s has rejected the demands of the investor group up to this point.
