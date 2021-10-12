Activist investor to take another run at shaking up Kohl’s board

Retail News
Activist investor to take another run at shaking up Kohl’s boardReuters/U.S. News & World Report 12/09/2021
Macellum Advisors GP LLC is expected to nominate directors to the board of directors at Kohl’s in an effort to force actions at the company. This is the second time in a year that activist hedge fund has sought changes. It sought to replace nine directors last year before the retailer agreed to add three new members.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!