Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to make board changes or sell its business

Retail News
Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to make board changes or sell its businessThe Wall Street Journal 01/18/2022
Macellum Advisors, which owns about five percent of Kohl’s stick, has urged the retailer to make significant changes to its board of directors or to pursue a sale of the company. This is not the first time that Macellum has sought to pressure Kohl’s to shake up its board and make other changes.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!