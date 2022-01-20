Retail News

Activist investor pushes Kohl’s to make board changes or sell its business

The Wall Street Journal 01/18/2022

Macellum Advisors, which owns about five percent of Kohl’s stick, has urged the retailer to make significant changes to its board of directors or to pursue a sale of the company. This is not the first time that Macellum has sought to pressure Kohl’s to shake up its board and make other changes.

