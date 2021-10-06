Academy Sports sets a record for sales and earnings

Retail News

Forbes

Academy Sports + Outdoors reported a same-store sales gains of 35.7 percent during the first quarter and earnings per share of $1.84 compared to a loss of 14 cents last year. “The strategic initiatives implemented ever the last few years, a shift in consumer spending into sports and outdoor categories, government stimulus checks, the addition of new customers and more frequent shopping of existing customers are driving consistent growth,” said CEO Ken Hicks. “We believe our broad, value-based assortment, available through a true omnichannel experience, positions us to continue to capitalize on these market trends.”