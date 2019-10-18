Abercrombie & Fitch remakes itself

Retail News
Abercrombie & Fitch remakes itselfCNBC 10/16/2019
Abercrombie & Fitch’s brand was losing its appeal with teenagers before former CEO Mike Jeffries retired in 2014. Since then the chain has tempered its sexualized marketing approach, expanded the sizes of its clothing to appeal to more consumers, pushed its omnichannel capabilities and invested in improving its supply chain. The results are a business that is in better shape today than it was five years ago.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!