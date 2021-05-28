Abercrombie & Fitch is happy to put 2020 in the past

Retail News
Abercrombie & Fitch is happy to put 2020 in the pastYahoo Finance 05/27/2021
Abercrombie & Fitch reported a 61 percent increase in first-quarter year-over-year sales as the clothing retailer went up against weak comps from 2020 when it was forced to close stores due to the pandemic. The company saw its digital sales continue to grow, up 45 percent, during the quarter. A&F posted earnings of 67 cents a share compared to a loss of 38 cents last year.
