A view of Sears exec bonuses from POV of laid off workers

Retail News

NBC News

Sheila Brewer, recently laid off from Kmart, is skipping Christmas this year for herself and her husband in order to afford gifts for her kids. The eight weeks severance that was due her was cut short after four weeks when Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy. “I got sick to my stomach when I heard about the bonuses,” she told NBC News. “It was a like slap in the face hearing that these people would get all that money while I can’t even get my severance.”