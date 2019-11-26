A.C. Moore is the latest chain to go out of business

Retail News

USA Today

New Jersey-based Nicole Crafts announced it is shuttering its 145 stores. Up to 40 of those will become Michaels locations. “For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” A.C. Moore CEO Anthony Piperno said in a statement. “Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level.”