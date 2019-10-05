McDonald’s spices up its menu with international flavors

Retail News

WNEM.com

Will Jules of “Pulp Fiction” be pleased to find his beloved “Royale with Cheese” on McD’s stateside menu? Not likely, but customers who may have tried a Stroopwafel McFlurry, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich or Cheesy Bacon Fries while traveling in the Netherlands, Spain, Canada or Australia can soon relive those experiences at U.S. restaurants. The chain announced earlier this week that the new globally-inspired menu items will be made available beginning June 5th.