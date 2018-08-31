The Papa John’s Saga (cont’d.)

Retail News

Fox Business

The Papa John’s soap opera continues. Earlier in the week, former chairman and CEO John Schnatter insisted that the performance and behavior of top management — and not his falling out with the NFL — is to blame for its financial struggles this year. Papa John’s board of directors returned fire with a letter asserting that, “John Schnatter is promoting his self-interest at the expense of all others in an attempt to regain control” and that he “demonstrated a continued pattern of ignoring decisions of the Board, both in his role as CEO and as non-executive Chairman of the Board.”