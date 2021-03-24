7-Eleven opening a Laredo Taco drive-through

Retail News
7-Eleven opening a Laredo Taco drive-throughCNN 03/24/2021
7-Eleven is opening a Laredo Taco drive-through attached to one of its Evolution stores in Dallas. The taco shops are typically found inside of 7-Eleven stores. “Customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate [the drive-thru] now,” said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven’s chief operating officer, in a statement.
