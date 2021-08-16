7-Eleven launches alcohol delivery pilot

Retail News

Fast Company

The 7-Eleven convenience store chain is partnering with Minibar Delivery to test beer and wine delivery to customers’ homes in Florida, Texas and Virginia. A total of 600 stores will take part in the test that promises that the alcoholic beverages along with other items sold by the convenience store locations will be delivered between 30 and 60 minutes to orders being placed online. Delivery of alcoholic beverages will be made to customers at least 21 years of age.