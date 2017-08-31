Will Amazon take the lead in integrating robotics into stores?

Retail News

24/7 Wall Street

Many retail chains are experimenting with robotics and A.I. technology that could ultimately replace human workers in stores, but one could argue that none have the expertise in the area that Amazon does. Columnist Douglas A. McIntyre points out a number of tech initiatives Amazon is already in advanced stages of implementing in the supply chain and with consumers that could be used at Whole Foods to replace or assist human workers, including its Alexa A.I. assistant, checkout-less payment processing and the use of robots to stock shelves.