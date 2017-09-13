Whole Foods private label sees brisk sales on Amazon, traffic jumps in stores

Retail News

Bloomberg

Amazon.com added 2,000 Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value private label products to its site after acquiring the grocery chain. Total sales of the private label reached almost $500,000 in the first week on Amazon. Separately, customer traffic to Whole Foods’ stores increased an average of 25 percent for the first two days after the grocery chain was acquired by Amazon.com, according to Foursquare Labs.