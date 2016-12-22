White House report warns AI and robotics threaten U.S. jobs

Retail News
White House report warns AI and robotics threaten U.S. jobsNewsweek 12/22/2016
A report issued by the White House entitled “Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and the Economy” expresses worry that new advances in artificial intelligence and automation will result in a profound impact on jobs in a number of American business sectors, including retail. The authors say that the changes will mean that many workers will be “in need of assistance and retraining as their skills are no longer valued in the job market.”