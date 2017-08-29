What Amazon might do next in grocery

Retail News
What Amazon might do next in groceryDigital Trends 08/28/2017
Amazon has already announced lower pricing for Whole Foods and the availability of 365 private label via its online channels. What else does Amazon have in mind? Speculation is running wild, of course. Columnist Bruce Brown imagines Amazon offering special in-store perks to Prime members, such as dedicated checkout lanes, deep Whole Foods integration with Alexa online ordering — even using Whole Foods rooftops as drone launching pads.