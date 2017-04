Retail News

Advertising Age

A teenager from Nevada asked Wendy’s how many retweets he would need to get free chicken nuggets for a year from the fast food chain. Wendy’s responded that it would take 18 million, and that’s when Twitter blew up. To date, the original tweet has received more than 2.6 million retweets. It may not get the high schooler free chicken nuggets for a year, but it’s worked out well for Wendy’s.