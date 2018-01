Retail News

The MetroWest Daily News

Wegmans Food Markets will open a new store in the Natick Mall on April 29. The store, which will be located in the same space once occupied by J.C. Penney, will cover 146,500-square-feet spread over two floors. It will feature two restaurants including The Burger Bar and Blue Dalia Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar, a new concept for Wegmans.