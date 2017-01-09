Weak report from Campbell and remarks from Buffett send shares southward

Retail News

Bloomberg

Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of 52 cents last quarter, below analysts’ projection of 55 cents. Sales slipped to $1.66 billion, compared with an estimate of $1.69 billion. It didn’t help that Warren Buffett gave off bad vibes about the possibility that Campbells might benefit from a merger by dismissing the notion that Kraft Heinz Co. would buy a company like Mondelez International Inc. With prospects weak for the CPG business, investors sent shares of Campbell down 6.5 percent at one point, the biggest one-day plunge since February.