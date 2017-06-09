Walmart ups delivery compliance requirements for suppliers

Retail News

Arkansas Online

Walmart’s study of supplier deliveries led it to conclude that the chain’s system was in need of improvement. The retailer found that a four-day window for deliveries often turned out to be 10 days. Now Walmart is requiring trucks make deliveries within a two-day window. Suppliers failing to hit Walmart’s target will be fined three percent of the value of all products that do not deliver within the two-day window.