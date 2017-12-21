Walmart testing personal shopper program for affluent urban moms

Retail News

Recode

According to Recode’s sources, Walmart is forming a new subsidiary it calls Code Eight that will offer personal shopping services, apparently starting in New York City. The target customer, according to a job listing, is described as a “high net worth urban consumer.” Customers would get personal recommendations and place orders via text, then receive delivery of household items for free within 24 hours and other categories within two business days. Returns would be picked up for free from the shopper’s residence.