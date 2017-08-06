Walmart teams with Environmental Defense Fund on Project Gigaton to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart says collaboration is needed due to population growth, and goals of millennials and Gen Z’ers. Company says consumers, communities and businesses will benefit if retailers and suppliers work together with non-governmental organizations across supply chains. Walmart also says nearly 2/3 of mothers and 18 to 34 year-old shoppers actively buy sustainable brands and recommend brands that act responsibly. 2005 Hurricane Katrina was a driving force for the company.