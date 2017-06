Retail News

The New York Times

Walmart has agreed to pay $310 million to acquire Bonobos. The men’s clothing company, which was founded as a pure play e-tailer, has since opened its own brick and mortar locations and boutique shops inside of Nordstrom stores. The move for Walmart continues its acquisitions of e-commerce companies including Jet.com, ShoeBuy.com, Moosejaw and Modcloth.