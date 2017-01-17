Walmart plans to add (not cut) 10,000 U.S. jobs in 2017

Retail News

CNN/Money

It was about a year ago when Walmart announced plans to close 269 stores potentially affecting the positions of 10,000 workers. And yet today, the retailer — in contrast to layoffs seen at other retail chains — said it would add 10,000 jobs in the U.S. associated in part with new expansion and renovation of 59 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Some of the new jobs, says the company, will come from its ongoing e-commerce build-up.