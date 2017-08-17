Walmart CEO criticizes President Trump over Charlottesville response

Retail News

The Associated Press/Arkansas Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon wrote a memo to the company’s employees criticizing President Trump for missing “a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists” during this past weekend in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. McMillon said he would continue to serve on the president’s business panel while others, including the CEOs of Merck, Under Armour and Intel, have resigned.