Walmart and Target join companies asking Congress to protect ‘Dreamers’

Retail News

Reuters

Walmart and Target are part of a group of nearly 800 companies that have called for legislation that would permanently extend protections granted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order. DACA protects individuals from deportation who were illegally brought to the U.S. as children and who have lived almost all of their lives here. Roughly 800,000 “Dreamers,” as these immigrants are called, are estimated to be living in the U.S.