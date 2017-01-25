Walgreens/Rite Aid to continue merger prep while waiting on FTC

Retail News

New York Post

Walgreens’ acquisition of Rite Aid will continue as planned if the two companies do not get approval for the merger from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Jan. 27. The FTC is reportedly concerned that Fred’s, which has agreed to buy 865 drugstores from the chains, may not have the financial wherewithal to complete the deal. The sale of the stores was done to gain regulatory approval for the merger of the two chains.