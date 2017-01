Retail News

The New York Times

Walgreens and Rite Aid said they would now sell up to 1,200 stores to gain approval for a merger between the two drugstore chains. Walgreens, which initially offered to pay $9 a share to acquire Rite Aid, has lowered the value of the deal to between $6.50 and $7 a share. Shares of Rite Aid fell nearly 15 percent on the news.