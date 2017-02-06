Voice queries among the most important internet trends of 2017

Retail News

Recode

Silicon Valley waited with great anticipation for the “Internet Trends 2017 Report” from Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Among the key findings unveiled in the 355 slides that accompanied Ms. Meeker’s presentation at the Code Conference was that 20 percent of mobile queries were made via voice in 2016. Adoption of voice technology has been spurred by accuracy levels that now stand at about 95 percent.