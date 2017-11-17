Vitamin World seeks court okay to close 124 more stores

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Vitamin World, which initially indicated it planned to reorganize under Chapter 11, recently disclosed that it now intends to pursue a sale of “substantially all” of the chain’s assets. Earlier this week, Vitamin World asked a bankruptcy court permission to hire Gordon Brothers to conduct going-out-of-business sales at 124 stores. These locations were in addition to the 51 it planned to shutter as part of its reorganization.